Democrats are scheming to disenfranchise and nullify Republican votes. It’s up to the American people to stop it. Along with President Trump, we will do whatever it takes to ensure the integrity of this election for the good of the nation.

Please join us in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, January 6th, 2021. Your support is necessary before it’s too late!



EVENT DETAILS: March to Save America Rally

LOCATION: The Ellipse, Washington, D.C.

ARRIVE EARLY! Doors open at 7:00 AM