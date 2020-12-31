COMPLETE THE FORM BELOW
RSVP to the March to Save America Rally
Democrats are scheming to disenfranchise and nullify Republican votes. It’s up to the American people to stop it. Along with President Trump, we will do whatever it takes to ensure the integrity of this election for the good of the nation.
Please join us in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, January 6th, 2021. Your support is necessary before it’s too late!
EVENT DETAILS: March to Save America Rally
LOCATION: The Ellipse, Washington, D.C.
ARRIVE EARLY! Doors open at 7:00 AM
This effort will require significant resources. From legal and communications to travel and technology, every penny will make a difference. Click here to donate what you can.
General Inquiries
For general inquiries, please contact us at: info@trumpmarch.com
COVID MITIGATION: We are required to direct you to the DC Covid guidelines/restrictions. Please click here for updated COVID-related information. Please note that the restrictions apply to those STAYING IN D.C. FOR MORE THAN 72 HOURS.
Mayor’s Order 2020-081: Requirement to Self-Quarantine After Non-Essential Travel During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency
Mayor’s Order 2020-081 – July 24, 2020
SUBJECT: Requirement to Self-Quarantine After Non-Essential Travel During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency
ORIGINATING AGENCY: Office of the Mayor
By virtue of the authority vested in me as Mayor of the District of Columbia pursuant to section 422 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, approved December 24, 1973, Pub. L. 93-198, 87 Stat. 790, D …
